Tsvangirai Aide Throws Tantrum Disrupts International Indaba

Staff Reporter | Zvishavane based MDC-T senator Lilian Timvious yesterday made a near fool of herself when she without provocation started throwing a tantrum at organisers and other delegates of the just ended two day Zimbabwe Reform and Restoration summit.

Irked by the non availability of her party’s officials on the podium during a session to discuss the proposed political way forward for the country, Timvious screamed from the back of the conference room walking up and down demanding that her party president Morgan Tsvangirai be immediately included on the podium.

The temperamental senator screamed at the organisers accusing them of trying to promote NPP leader Joice Mujuru ahead of Tsvangirai.

The panel on stage was made up of Tendai Biti of PDP, Mujuru, Simba Makoni of MKD and Dumiso Dabengwa of ZAPU.

Timvious took an unprecedented swipe at the leaders of the opposition parties on the podium describing them as failed projects. She went on to declare that the coalition which was being discussed at the summit was a failure as long as Tsvangirai is not included.

“Without Tsvangirai you are wasting time,” she screamed.

“You don’t have people, Tsvangirai is the one with people and all of these people you bring here are failed ZANU PF projects against Tsvangirai.

The senator went on screaming until she had to be asked to leave the conference.

The organisers had however initially explained that MDCT Vice President Nelson Chamisa had been invited to be a panelist but failed to make it to the event after missing his flight from Kenya to Harare.

Delegates who attended the summit expressed disappointment and shock at the senator’s uncalled for outburst.