NPP leader Joice Mujuru has poured cold water over reports that she is against MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai leading the opposition grand coalition. She tells Simba Chikanza people should give her and Tsvangirai a chance.

“My colleague Tsvangirai and myself are planning for a meeting. Can you give us a chance until Tsvangirai and I hold a press conference and we tell you what we have concluded,” said Mujuru.