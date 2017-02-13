Tsvangirai And Mujuru Clash

Shyleen Mtandwa | Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru clashed over the weekend in the ancient town of Masvingo.

Mujuru who is in a bitter internal struggle within her Zimbabwe People First party chose Masvingo as the venue to mobilise her party grassroots structures, pictures of which her supporters would soon flaunt on social media.

Wrote Mujuru of the meeting, “Today l addressed the Masvingo Provincial Executive Committee ,l was accompanied to the province by members of the National Executive Council. The Party continues to build Brick by Brick as we proceed with our party programs .”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Meanwhile, Tsvangirai addressed the party’s Masvingo provincial assembly. He wound up his Masvingo tour and left for Manicaland.