Tsvangirai And Mujuru Fall Out

Mujuru Wants To Shoot Down Tsvangirai's Helicopter -videographic

Staff Reporter|The much talked about proposed grand coalition talks between the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC-T and Joyce Mujuru led NPP have officially collapsed, ZimEye.com is reliably informed.

Highly informed sources within the Mujuru led NPP late Friday night revealed to ZimEye.com, that the NPP team involved in the talks on behalf of the party have officially advised President Joyce Mujuru to pull out of the coalition and go it alone into next year’s watershed elections.

The sources claim that the team made up of Mujuru’s two Vice Presidents Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and John Mvundura and National Chairman Dzikamai Mavhaire have officially pulled out of the negotiations with the MDC-T citing unreconcilable differences in the negotiations.

According to the sources, the parties could not agree on the modalities of chosing who is going to lead the coalition as the sole Presidential candidate to contest against President Robert Mugabe of the ruling ZANU PF party. It is also claimed that there were serious disagreements on the allocation of House of Assembly seats for the next election where the MDC-T was being accorded a lion’s share of the seats in a proposed arrangement.

The sources further disclosed that the negotiators from the parties clashed on several personality issues as the MDC-T negotiators continuously questioned the integrity of the NPP negotiators.

According to the sources the coalition will now most likely be that of the two MDC factions made up of the MDC-T and the Welshman Ncube led MDC.