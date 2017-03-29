Tsvangirai and Noah Manyika

Is Noah Manyika a CIO agent?

By Staff Reporter| Build Zimbabwe Alliance President Dr Noah Manyika has been attacked by many Zimbabweans who still label him a government employee.

But speaking on ZimEye’s LiveBlast program last week, Manyika, a Pastor previously based in the United States, said he is back in Zimbabwe for good, and has already held campaign meetings in Chitungwiza and Harare over the past week.

He explained that he was of a truth once a government employee but later in his life, decided he would no longer serve the interests of an oppressive state.

“The only country God gave me as a heritage is Zimbabwe; anywhere else I am an alien,” he said.

He continued saying, “if we do not do something to fix this country we are in trouble. This is my inheritance and the inheritance for my children.”

“We can’t accept no more, the price is too high that this dysfunction is normal” said Manyika of the harsh economic and political realities Zimbabweans are faced with.

He lamented the fact that Zimbabwe has one of the lowest bars in registering a party, a loophole which has resulted in the proliferation of many fake parties.

“We have a leadership problem which manifests itself as an economic problem all our problems in Zimbabwe can be traced back to leadership failure at every level, Presidential level, cabinet level, council level,”

Saying his party is serious about not only bringing political change in 2018 but making sure that we have the right leaders, Manyika gave the example of biblical figures Joseph and Moses among other scriptural references: “There is a mandate for us as people of God not to just allow things to go on as they are.”

Like Tsvangirai and Dumbutshena

Asked on what guarantee he can make that he has “not been sent by ZANU PF to divide votes”, Manyika replied comparing himself with MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and former Chief Justice Enoch Dumbutshena in the 80s.

Below was his reply:

“I always find that question to be interesting. In the 1980s when Justice Dumuchena who used to be the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe formed his political the Forum Party of Zimbabwe, we should have paid attention, yeah he was coming from the system because some of those people who were there were warning us and saying its time for you guys to realise that this government is a really dangerous government, we didn’t pay attention. We started paying attention when a traditional ally of ZANU PF, that traditional ally was called the Zimbabwe Congress Of Trade Unions; which by the way used to led by the President’s younger brother, Albert Mugabe. He was the Secretary General at one time, and then Morgan Tsvangirai also came in – these used to be traditional allies of ZANU PF… and they would want to [win] the election [so] to bring about change (sic).

“…So there are some things which are really, I don’t understand some times some of these questions. How would anyone approve that they are what someone suggests they are. How do you do that? The only way that you can prove, is by what you do, and what you say; and if you watch the things that we have been saying, and if you watch the things that we have been doing, you can draw your own conclusions. And we are also living in this society where is just this vicious rumour mongering about people and anyone who steps forward. I don’t have any guarantee for instance that the person who is asking that question is themselves not a ZANU PF person, I don’t! I don’t have any guarantee that all the people saying he is going to split the votes, are actually not the CIOs actually trying to discourage new voices from entering the political fray, I don’t.

“And people can chose to be preoccupied with that, or we can choose to be preoccupied with the things that we are saying – we need top to bottom leadership renewal in Zimbabwe, we need to select the right people. In fact some of those people who are asking questions why don’t they step forward themselves and actually join some of the training programs that we are having so that we can be assured there.

“Because I am sure they themselves are saying they are not CIO, right? They are not part of the system. Well, why don’t you run? If you run and make sure that you are competent and you are committed to bring about change in your community we will support you.”

For Dr Manyika’s full story please watch video below

Noah Manyika LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 13, 2017