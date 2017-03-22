Tsvangirai Appointed Presidential Candidate | BREAKING NEWS

NERA DEMO UPDATES LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Morgan Tsvangirai was today selected the preferred Presidential candidate to take Robert Mugabe on next year 2018.

At the NERA demo in Harare today, some parties converging at Freedom Square voiced they are now backing Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai’s own nemesis Tendai Biti was one of those first to take to the podium elevating Tsvangirai calling him “President Tsvangirai.” MDC-T arch-enemy, the former CIO boss who used to boast of killing people with gamatox poison, Didymus Mutasa, also stood up to back Tsvangirai. A ZANU Ndonga representative followed suit to state outrightly that Tsvangirai is the preferred candidate for the 2018 elections.

The MDC-T leader at the end stood up for a few minutes having received his anointing, to give his leadership directions in which he discouraged people from going onto the streets where they are likely to clash with the violent riot police.

VIDEO LOADING…