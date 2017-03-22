Tsvangirai Appointed Presidential Candidate | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Morgan Tsvangirai was today selected the preferred Presidential candidate to take Robert Mugabe on next year 2018.

At the NERA demo in Harare today, some parties converging at Freedom Square voiced they are now backing Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai’s own nemesis Tendai Biti was one of those first to take to the podium elevating Tsvangirai calling him “President Tsvangirai.” MDC-T arch-enemy, the former CIO boss who used to boast of killing people with gamatox poison, Didymus Mutasa, also stood up to back Tsvangirai. A ZANU Ndonga representative followed suit to state outrightly that Tsvangirai is the preferred candidate for the 2018 elections.

The MDC-T leader at the end stood up for a few minutes having received his anointing, to give his leadership directions in which he discouraged people from going onto the streets where they are likely to clash with the violent riot police.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    What does Didymus Mutasa know about reforms? He has worked hard all his life to create the Zanu PF dictatorship and was one of its ruthless enforcers. He was finally kicked out of Zanu PF two years ago and now he wants everyone to believe he is a democrat determined to dismantle tyranny and autocracy!

    Politics is a dirty game and when people like Tsvangirai and Biti shake hands with someone like Mutasa whose hand are red with blood of innocent souls like Christpower it is easy to see why politics is indeed a dirty game. Tsvangirai and Biti’s hands are dirty with Christpower’s innocent blood too!

    We really need a major cleanup of Zimbabwe politics, drain the swamp and flush out the thieves and murderers from parliament and State House!

  • SANDOMHENYU

    Forget the past think of the future .Opposition parties should speak with one voice.In politics there is no permanent friend or enemy.

  • Tafirenyika

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk. VanaMbiti nanaDyd, what constituency do you bring to the opposition?