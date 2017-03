VIVA Zimbabwe and former ZANU PF Central Committee member, Acie Lumumba has attacked MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Writing in on Tuesday, Lumumba said Tsvangirai can never take over the Presidency from Robert Mugabe.

While I want Mugabe gone, there is no way I want him replaced by Tsvangirai or Mujuru. Absolutely NO WAY — LUMUMBALUMUMBA (@acielumumba) March 14, 2017

“While I want Mugabe gone, there is no way I want him replaced by Tsvangirai or Mujuru. Absolutely NO WAY