Tsvangirai Beats Mugabe In Buhera

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera| The Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC Youth Assembly have managed to set up effective voter registration exercise and campaign programmes -literally beating President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF.

The youths said they had taken it upon themselves to embark on massive voter registration mobilisation, despite resistance from the ruling party, Zanu PF.

MDC Manicaland provincial youth secretary, Benevolence Taisekwa said Tsvangirai’ s party had won a crucial technical war against Mugabe and Zanu PF.

“In Manicaland we have managed to defeat Mugabe and Zanu PF technically because we have introduced effective mobilisation strategies. We also introduced massive recruitment programmes through sport,” said Taisekwa.

He added: “Sport has a huge unifying influence. Our first engagement was a major success, we managed to recruit about 200 youths in a single day.

Asked whether Zanu PF would not thwart their strategies, Taisekwa said the youths in Buhera were ready for change.

“The youths here are ready for the elections. I am confident we will reclaim the parliamentary seats that were stolen by Zanu PF.Above all Mugabe will be thoroughly defeated here,” said Taisekwa.

He hinted that the MDC was ready for the coming elections with or without the coalition.

A member of the MDC Youth Assembly also echoed Taisekwa’ s views.

“We are confident of victory in Buhera.What I know is that the MDC is ready for the elections.Remember other opposition parties are just following us,” he said.