Tsvangirai Being Abused Just As Mugabe Was

Stanley Goreraza | It used to be Mr Mugabe, used and abused by his family and party. The opposition would sympathize with and feel for Mr Mugabe, wondering out aloud why a man of his age was being subjected to the rigors of a punishing and cruel work load when he should have been resting at home.

They would say “varikumanikidza munhu akwegura kudaro kuramba aripo”

Today Morgan Tsvangirai is used and abused by his family and party. His passport is taken from him by a family member who denies him urgent medical attention for days. He is weak and in pain but the MDC won’t hear of it and don’t care! They expect him back at work for punishing and cruel elections.

Varikumanikidza munhu apera kudaro nehurwere shuwa?

It makes them such hypocrites. They felt so sorry for an old man who happened to be an enemy they hated. But today they don’t feel sorry for the man they say they love, doing to him what was done to Mr Mugabe by his people.

If only they could hear themselves.

Everything they stand for becomes lies and nothing but false pretence.