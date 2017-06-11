Tsvangirai Biggest Party, No Need For Coalition

Nomusa Garikayi | “They (coalition) are different from the one in Britain which was done after the elections. Ours is different because you do not know qualitatively who is bringing more people. But why tichida (want) coalition is because we do not talk of quantity as we already have a huge support base,” Morgan Tsvangirai told his supporters in Gweru.

“The reason is that hatidi (don’t want) international community inozoti blamer kuti hamuna coalition se opposition ndosaka makadyiwa. (you lost because you don’t have a coalition).

“We are doing this in the national interests.”

This is nonsensical for the following reasons:

1) If MDC-T has a “huge support base” already then why should the party need to go into a coalition with any other party? Why would a party with a huge support base lose an elections?

2) The only way a party with a huge support base will ever lose an election is if the said election is rigged. Why would anyone blame MDC for not having been in a coalition after losing a rigged election?

3) The international community, especially SADC, blamed Tsvangirai and MDC for participating in the 2013 elections with no democratic reforms in place. MDC was warned, with no reforms in place, the elections would be rigged.

4) Since the rigged July 2013 elections MDC has promised not to contest any future elections until reforms are implemented. Not even one reform has been implemented since and yet MDC is gearing to contest the next elections contrary to its own “No reform, no election!” resolution.

5) The whole world will blame MDC for the madness of contesting yet another flawed elections. Tsvangirai is using the formation of a coalition as a smoke screen to hide behind the folly of contesting yet another flawed election. No one will be fooled by the smoke screen. No one!

6) What did the nation gain by MDC contesting in the 2013 flawed elections? Tsvangirai should name even one thing.

7) What did the nation lose by being dragged into a flawed 2013 election? Everything! It allowed Zanu PF back into power with all the political and economic consequences of having the corrupt and tyrannical regime dictating the nation’s destiny. But worst of all, by participating MDC got Zanu PF off the hook of implementing the reforms.

8) By contesting next year’s elections MDC will once again allow Zanu PF back into power and again allowing the regime to get away with not implementing the reforms. The nation must put its foot down and demand that Tsvangirai and his sell-out MDC friend honour their “No reform, no election!” resolution!

9) Contesting another flawed election is insane!