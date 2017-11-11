Tsvangirai Blasts Coward Mnangagwa

4

Staff Reporter | Sickly opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai says that dismissed exiled former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa is a coward by fleeing the country after being dismissed from government and ZANU PF by President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking in a wide ranging interview from South Africa where he is recovering in hospital, Tsvangirai said that Mnangagwa is not doing justice to problems facing the country by fleeing from Mugabe.

The former Prime Minister who worked with Mugabe for four years during the Government of National Unity in 2009 to 2013 said that Mnangagwa’s fleeing the country raises unnecessary despondency in the country urging him to return and tackle Mugabe head on.

“It doesn’t solve any of the country’s problems that when people have a disagreement then one has to flee and seek refuge in foreign land,” said Tsvangirai.

The opposition leader went on to castigate the ruling party for failing to sort its internal issues to an extent of threatening national stability.

“Mnangagwa was a top government official with influence and the on going issues around him may end up being a threat to national security,” said Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai also castigate the ruling party for diverting from concentrating on managing the country to spending time on internal squabbles within the party.

Tsvangirai called on Zimbabweans to unite and get rid of ZANU PF in the 2018 elections.

Tsvangirai himself is not clean of fleeing from Mugabe as he escaped from the country in a similar rush in 2008 after the results of the disputed election where he went to seek refuge in Botswana.

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    Tsvangson is fake. When he won in 2008 he also ran away. Why? On top of that he holds an interview recuperating from an operation whose bills were all financed by Mugabe. He can’t go against Mugabe, his master. To the masses he pretends to be against Bob, in darkness they wine and dine and finance each other.

  • eish

    Mr Tsangison you are wrong, what this guy has done has actually reinvigorated Zim politics otherswise if he had stayed put it was going to be just another Mujuru case, but i bet the old man is now having sleepless nights together with the first lady ,pondering as to what this ED character is planning outside the borders.

  • eish

    correct, and even one of his VP Chamisa admitted couple of seasons ago that he is a secret admirer of Bob, so there you see.

  • dako

    Morgan is the only man who has beaten Mugabe in an election and if it was not for this Ngwena Lizard the old man would have gone, now the lizard is on the run , the hunter has become the hunted yet Morgan is still around . The brave do not run, they stay and resolve the issue , i know retreating is a stratergy but not this kind of retreat , this is cowardice. Tsvangirai they may say anything about this guy, but here is a guy who has been beaten , threatened , how many threats do you think Morgan has received from Zanu since 1999 ,. many yet he is still around , This Croc cum Lizard was given one threat he is already border jumping Cowardice of the highest order , Even Mujuru is still around 4 years after she was fired