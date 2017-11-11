Tsvangirai Blasts Coward Mnangagwa

Staff Reporter | Sickly opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai says that dismissed exiled former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa is a coward by fleeing the country after being dismissed from government and ZANU PF by President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking in a wide ranging interview from South Africa where he is recovering in hospital, Tsvangirai said that Mnangagwa is not doing justice to problems facing the country by fleeing from Mugabe.

The former Prime Minister who worked with Mugabe for four years during the Government of National Unity in 2009 to 2013 said that Mnangagwa’s fleeing the country raises unnecessary despondency in the country urging him to return and tackle Mugabe head on.

“It doesn’t solve any of the country’s problems that when people have a disagreement then one has to flee and seek refuge in foreign land,” said Tsvangirai.

The opposition leader went on to castigate the ruling party for failing to sort its internal issues to an extent of threatening national stability.

“Mnangagwa was a top government official with influence and the on going issues around him may end up being a threat to national security,” said Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai also castigate the ruling party for diverting from concentrating on managing the country to spending time on internal squabbles within the party.

Tsvangirai called on Zimbabweans to unite and get rid of ZANU PF in the 2018 elections.

Tsvangirai himself is not clean of fleeing from Mugabe as he escaped from the country in a similar rush in 2008 after the results of the disputed election where he went to seek refuge in Botswana.