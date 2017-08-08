Tsvangirai Blasts Out: “It’s True Thokozani Khupe Was Assaulted, Hospitalised,” Contradicts MDC Youths

Staff Reporter| Morgan Tsvangirai has for the first time admitted that his deputy Thokozani Khupe was yesterday brutally assaulted leading to her being hospitalised.

This follows protracted denials yesterday by his party (who said Khupe is pretending to be injured) and also Tsvangirai’s own when the MDC leader Sunday at 2pm claimed he was not aware of the development. He would within seconds admit that he had reports of it albeit not contacting his deputy, Khupe to find out how she is.

Tsvangirai, a day later, yesterday afternoon announced that he is probing his National Party Executive member, Charlton Hwende for inciting violence against the MDC-T deputy President Thokozani Khupe.

Hwende on Sunday revealed his party had sanctioned the brutal attacks on Khupe who was beaten up by a hoard of MDC-T youths who were bused from Harare.

Khupe was beaten up while addressing a party meeting at the party’s offices in Bulawayo, Sunday afternoon.

The attacks on Khupe were filmed on camera and exposed for over 4 hours confirmed by Tsvangirai and his national executive member, Chalton Hwende( see LIVE video), when the party was pressured to issue a public statement sympathizing with her plight at a time when they were in fact publicly attacking her.

TSVANGIRAI'S DEPUTY, KHUPE ASSAULTED AFTER SPEAKING AGAINST MD… BUT WHO SENT THESE 30 VIOLENT MEN? HEAR TSVANGIRAI SPEAKING SHORTLY AFTERWARDS Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, August 6, 2017

Hwende would following pressure from ZimEye.com delete his public statements inciting violence on people who oppose Tsvangirai ‘s unilateral decision to fire scores of his elected MPs. Listen, to Tsvangirai’s reporters’ address in Harare on Monday. AUDIO (click here to download)

Said Tsvangirai, “if a leader of a party which is committed to those values acts against those values, he equally must face the same censure.

“There is no value for the young people; there is no value for the old people, or standing committee members or national leadership.

“Everyone is accountable to the values of the party and so Chalton Hwende will face the same censure like everyone else,” said Tsvangirai.