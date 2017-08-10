TSVANGIRAI CHAOS: Biti Says “We Never Signed Anything”

A Correspondent| Confusion and chaos have hit Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC Alliance after the main partners, Tendai Biti’s party announced they are not party to any contract.

Biti himself told ZimEye on Saturday, “what you need to know is that we have not signed anything, just like the other parties…. we have given ourselves two weeks to negotiate that.

He continued saying, “what is there is an agreement in principle that we need to work together.”

On the issue of People First leader, Agrippa Mutambara, Biti was asked about protests against the roping in of Mutambara, to which Biti replied by asking, “who was protesting?”

Meanwhile the state media has also quoted Biti’s secretary-general, Dr Gorden Moyo saying his party had not signed any deal to be part of the MDC Alliance.

He said the opposition party was still committed to negotiations that were being conducted under Coalition of Democrats (Code).

“Our party’s position is that we are still in the process of negotiating,” said Mr Moyo.

“We haven’t concluded the negotiations and because of that we attended the ceremony. Because we are part of the family of opposition, we attended the launch.

“By its very nature, a coalition decides the leader. It is not any one of the organisations, any one of the parties, it is the coalition. So, PDP will subscribe to any president who is going to be selected by the collective. Once agreed by the collective, we will abide by that. We believe in the principle of collective decision making and that’s what we will do.”