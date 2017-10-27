Tsvangirai Critically Ill Report Rubbished

Staff Reporter | MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka has rubbished media reports that his boss had to be airlifted to South-Africa after he fell critically ill again.

Without explaining Tsvangirai’s sudden departure from Zimbabwe, after declaring him strong to “hit the ground running”, Tamborinyoka took to social media to write and attack journalists, “So a man who left walking by himself, who used a public airport and a commercial flight with many other passengers is now reported to have been “airlifted” and is “critically ill?” God help our media.”

A post that was responded to by former ZBC journalist Noreen Welch, who wrote, ” Shocking journalism.”

One ZimEye reader commented earlier on regarding Tamborinyoka’s response to his boss illness, “so Luke has become another Charamba?”

Local reports earlier indicated that Tsvangirai left Harare on a south African Airways flight Wednesday accompanied by his wife Elizabeth. ZimEye.com exclusively reported upon Tsvangirai’s initial return two weeks ago that the veteran politician had been prematurely brought back home before fully recovering a result of the power struggle to succeed him in the troubled MDC party.

Inside sources told ZimEye.com Tsvangirai’s health was heavily compromised in the tussle to succeed him, with a faction pinning its hopes on him leading the party to 2018 elections. MDC founding member Eddie Cross belongs to the faction lobbying for Tsvangirai to step down on health grounds and let another stand for the party in the crucial 2018 elections.

“He was discharged last week (on) Monday. He is now fine, he is out of danger,” Luke Tamborinyoka told journalists at the time, when his boss was discharged weeks ago.

The first time Tsvangirai was airlifted he had been given oxygen and a drip and had been vomiting heavily.

The veteran opposition leader announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and had begun chemotherapy.

Tsvangirai, a former trade union leader, has posed the biggest challenge to President Robert Mugabe’s grip on power, and has often accused him and his government of rigging polls. The battle to succeed him pits his two deputies Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe against each other.