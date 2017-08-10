Tsvangirai Deal, As MDC Quits CODE

Staff Reporter | The MDC led by Prof. Welshman Ncube has announced its intention to quit CODE. Below is the statement;

Press Statement

10 August 2017

On the 29th of July 2017 the MDC National Council passed a resolution mandating the MDC to sign up to the MDC Alliance and further resolved that the party should consequently resign from CODE.

Pursuant to that resolution, the MDC Secretary General, Miriam Mushayi delivered the letter of resignation to the current CODE Chairperson, Tendai Biti on the 31st of July 2017.

Kurauone Chihwayi

MDC National Spokesperson