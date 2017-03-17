Tsvangirai Extends Mugabe’s Contract To Rule

After five years of the GNU, MDC failed to get even one single reform implemented. Not one!

Zanu PF went on to blatantly rig the 2013 elections because none of the reforms were implemented.

By failing to get even one reform implemented Tsvangirai has once again given Zanu PF a licence to rig the elections and instead of acknowledging his own stupidity he is asking the people to “defend their vote”. What exactly is a villager being threatened with beating, rape or worse, if he/she does not vote for Zanu PF, supposed to do to defend their vote?

Mugabe has enjoyed 37 years in power because he has rigged the vote. We know he rigs elections and, better still, we know what must be done to stop the vote rigging. It is sheer madness to do nothing to stop the vote rigging and instead contest the flawed elections time and time hoping against hope that Mugabe will rig the elections and lose!

With unemployment at a nauseating 95%, millions now living in abject poverty, health service has all but collapsed, etc., etc.; there is no doubt that this nation is in serious trouble and must do something to revive the national economy a.s.a.p. Zimbabwe’s economic recovery is totally dependent on the country electing a competent and democratically accountable government. This is why the country must implement the reforms and ensure the next elections are free, fair and credible.

We cannot afford another rigged elections and another five years of Zanu PF corruption and mismanagement! By the same token we cannot afford a corrupt and incompetent opposition, an echo chamber repeating the vote rigging problems but not offering any solution, who will only drag us into another flawed election hoping for a miracle electoral victory.