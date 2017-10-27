Tsvangirai Falls Ill Again, Urgently Airlifted To South Africa | LATEST

Staff Reporter | MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been flown to South Africa again after falling critically ill.

Local reports indicate that Tsvangirai left Harare on a south African Airways flight Wednesday accampanied by his wife Elizabeth. ZimEye.com exclusively reported upon Tsvangirai’s initial return two weeks ago that the veteran politician had been prematurely brought back home before fully recovering a result of the power struggle to succeed him in the troubled MDC party.

Inside sources told ZimEye.com Tsvangirai’s health was heavily compromised in the tussle to succeed him, with a faction pinning its hopes on him leading the party to 2018 elections. MDC founding member Eddie Cross belongs to the faction lobbying for Tsvangirai to step down on health grounds and let another stand for the party in the crucial 2018 elections.

“He was discharged last week (on) Monday. He is now fine, he is out of danger,” Luke Tamborinyoka told journalists at the time, when his boss was discharged weeks ago.

The first time Tsvangirai was airlifted he had been given oxygen and a drip and had been vomiting heavily.

The veteran opposition leader announced last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon and had begun chemotherapy.

Tsvangirai, a former trade union leader, has posed the biggest challenge to President Robert Mugabe’s grip on power, and has often accused him and his government of rigging polls. The battle to succeed him pits his two deputies Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe against each other.