Tsvangirai Family Speaks On Mnangagwa Dialogue And Ex-Prime Minister’s Benefits

Statement | We the Tsvangirai Family would like to appreciate the gesture by the President of Zimbabwe ED Munangagwa to visit Ex Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Contrary to what is circulating in the social media, with the guidance of the Tsvangirai family, the MDC Chief of Staff was in constant engagement with President Mnangagwa’s office and that of the finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa about the Prime ministerial benefits which the ex Prime Minister was entitled to receive since the end of the inclusive government.

As the Tsvangirai family, we heartily accepted the visit by President ED Munangagwa and the government offer to put to finality his benefits issue as a way of appreciating his great contribution to this beloved nation.

As a family we also appreciate the assistance we have been receiving from the MDC T Party and some individuals ever since the former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe was diagnosed of cancer of the colon.

However, the MDC Party leadership and the membership need to understand and be reminded to respect the fact that, the former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai is a member of the Tsvangirai family ,whose wishes must come first in these difficult times before anything else.

Its also important to note that in as much as the former Prime Minister is a public figure ,party members must desist from interfering with his private life through numerous deeds in order to allow him space to rest and recuperate .

We however, appreciate the love and the prayers that he continues to receive and get from the MDC family and Zimbabweans at large. This is what has kept him strong each day since the health matter was announced to the public.

To all Zimbabweans who have been praying for him may we take this opportunity to thank you ,for your prayers.

We are hopeful that the former Prime Minister will recover. However, we need to inform Zimbabweans and MDC Party members that ,from now going forward the former Prime Minister is now being closely monitored by the family and his medical team without much interference from anyone in order to allow for recuperation.

Currently he has gone for medical check ups , in few days/weeks to come after his return the family looks forward to make a decision on his political life ,which decision we hope will be accepted by all Zimbabweans in view of the fact that his life is more important more than anything at this moment in time .

Today as we gather in our different church denominations let’s pray for the former Prime Minister’s speedy recovery for we believe in God all things are possible , God bless you all …

Tsvangirai Family