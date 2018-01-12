Tsvangirai Family Speaks on Mnangagwa Visit

By Langton Ncube| The Tsvangirai family has defended the visit last week at the former Prime minister’s home by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa and his deputy General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) last week visited Morgan Tsvangirai at his Highlands home in Harare.

During the visit Mnangagwa said government was going to meet Tsvangirai’s medical bills.

The visit was however condemned by political actors who believed that Mnangagwa was mocking the not so well opposition leader.

In a statement Thursday Tsvangirai’s two sons, Collins and Manasa said Mnangagwa’s visit was sober.

“We are indebted to the friendship, love and caring he continues to receive from all quarters, despite political differences including the recent visit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We are conscious that politics can be full of controversy, some of it stalked by the media,” said the two Tsvangirais