Tsvangirai Fires Top Aides

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | Opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has dismissed four councillors for sympathising with President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party ZimEye.com can reveal.

The four MDC councillors were dismissed after joining Zanu PF councillors in the signing of a petition against Zvishavane Town Council chairman Esau Dube. Party sources said Tsvangirai ordered the dismissal of the officials during his visit to the mining town last Tuesday.

Tsvangirai was angered by the fact that the councillors had violated party principles. MDC Provincial Secretary for Midlands, Zenzo Hove confirmed the four councillors had deliberately breached party principles and expectations. He said the four councillors Fatima Phiri, Itai Pasira, Andrew Mare and Samuel Gadziwa ignored a directive from the party and signed a petition against Dube.

“We sat down and recommended the expulsion of all councillors who signed the petition to sack Dube,” said Hove.

Party sources said Tsvangirai personally ordered the dismissal of the four councillors. “He(Tsvangirai) was furious and he said the councillors should be fired for sympathising with Zanu PF,”said a party official. MDC National Spokesperson,Luke Tamborinyoka said the party had the mandate to take disciplinary measures against rogue party elements. The affected councillors said they were not worried about both Hove and Tsvangirai’s utterances because they did the right thing.