Tsvangirai Follows Mugabe

Staff Reporter | MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai has fallen ill and has also rushed out of the country for medical attention.
Sources within the MDC-T indicated to ZimEye.com that the ailing leader was rushed to a South African private hospital on Tuesday in a near critical condition.
Tsvangirai’s biggest rival President Robert Mugabe was last week also rushed out of the country to Singapore for urgent medical attention and has been in hospital since then. The MDC-T sources indicated that Tsvangirai’s condition is stable though he is in a bad state on an undisclosed ailment.
Leader of the smaller MDC Welshman Ncube has said the veteran politician was fit to represent Zimbabwe’s opposition alliance in the presidential election next year, his fourth time as a presidential candidate.
Responding to the BBC’s Zeinab Badawi in a HARDtalk interview aired Wednesday if Tsvangirai was fit to lead the coalition after he has been diagnosed with cancer of the colon, Ncube said from the interactions he had with the former prime minister, he did not see any health problems that could hinder his nomination.