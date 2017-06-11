Tsvangirai Follows Trump

Movement for Democratic Change President Morgan Tsvangirai has promised to pull a Donald Trump position in the next elections, saying he will not accept defeat in the crucial 2018 elections.

“If this time they rig the elections, I will go the Trump way, I will not accept the results,” Tsvangirai told party supporters over the weekend.

Tsvangirai, leader of Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC-T party, is launching his campaign for next year’s general election.

It is his fourth challenge to 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, who has been president since 1980.

Mugabe’s Zanu-PF party is also campaigning to in a bid to win the youth vote, as high unemployment rate, serious cash shortages and a breakdown of social services have left many seeking real change in government.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from the city of Gweru.-Aljazeera|other