Tsvangirai Goes After Mujuru, Mutasa, Gumbo

The split between Mujuru and Mutasa heightened apprehension in political circles on whether the idea of a coalition would materialise.Tsvangirai is on record saying his party was ready to form a coalition of willing parties with a proven support base in a bid to dislodge Mugabe.

ZimPF co-leader Rugare Gumbo confirmed that they were holding negotiations with Tsvangirai.

“Talks will always continue between us but obviously they had stalled at the moment as we were setting up our party after the split,” Gumbo said.

Mujuru, in the aftermath of the break-up, said Mutasa and Gumbo, among others had been expelled for “campaigning against coalition talks.”

NPP spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire was not reachable on his mobile phone, neither did he respond to messages sent to him yesterday.

A coalition with Mujuru and Mutasa has always been seen by political analysts as the missing key to unlock the rural vote, particularly in Mashonaland provinces, where Zanu PF has enjoyed dominance through coercion and violence since 2000.

Gutu said there was no specific timetable to conclude the coalition talks despite Tsvangirai having indicated a June deadline before the tumultuous events that rocked ZimPF.

Tsvangirai is currently on a nationwide tour, where he is meeting opinion leaders and discussing the national issues and what should happen before the watershed polls. Newsday