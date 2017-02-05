“Tsvangirai Gunshots At Joshua Nkomo,” MDC Leader Probe Could Open

Shylene Mtandwa| Dirty things are now coming out about Gukurahundi and Morgan Tsvangirai must respond on the CIO statements which say he was part of the gun attacks on former Vice President Joshua Nkomo, Professor Jonathan Moyo says.

Tsvangirai is alleged to have participated in the Gukurahundi massacre during the time he was a ZANU PF commissar in the early 1980s.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko says Tsvangirai is a bad element in Matebeleland due to his shady involvement in the atrocities, an allegation the MDC leader has vehemently rubbished.

Writing in on Sunday morning ZANU PF’s Secretary for Science and Education Professor Jonathan Moyo said an official investigation should be convened to investigate Tsvangirai following Mphoko’s statements.

“This disclosure on Mr Tsvangirai’s Gukurahundi CV is new & very serious. It must be investigated!,” said Prof Moyo.

Mr Tsvangirai was ZANU PF’s political commissar during the Gukurahundi massacre.