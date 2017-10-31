TSVANGIRAI HEALTH LATEST: Mnangagwa Medical Argot, As Tamborinyoka Speaks

What does this mean?

Staff Reporter| The latest of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s health condition has seen his spokesman flashing out associated Mnangagwa medical idioms to describe him.

Writing yesterday, Tamborinyoka was seen in a running repeat usage of the very same argot used to describe ailing Emmerson Mnangagwa at a time when president ZANU PF members believe he was on his way 6 feet under in August. This is the second time in a row Tamborinyoka has made this communication which is synonymous with Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sudden flight out of Zimbabwe on August 13 this year when the man was thought to be dying. During this time the VP himself says he was set for death, but ironically his colleagues in the ruling party were around that time busy making statements that he “is out of danger” and that Ngwena did not at all need urgent attention out of the country.

Writing on his portal yesterday, Tamborinyoka once again wrote out saying Tsvangirai is now “out of danger.”

Tamborinyoka's statement also comes short on the heels of senior party member Eddie Cross communicating publicly that Tsvangirai is seriously ill. Coincidentally as ZimEye reveals, the two politicians Tsvangirai and Mnangagwa are portrayed together in a video skit shot around the same time when Mnangagwa was allegedly poisoned in August.

But Tamborinyoka yesterday said, “Honourable Eddie Cross has neither the mandate nor the medical expertise to purport to speak authoritatively and competently about President Tsvangirai’s health.

“Those of us who have been in constant interaction with the President are worried stiff about the needless and unnecessary innuendos that are being thrown around concerning his health.

“There is absolutely no reason for anyone, let alone a senior member of the party citing nameless and ill-informed third parties, to trigger a national alarm not based on objective facts.

“True, like all mortal beings, MT is winding up his health issues and is currently on a short break but he is well out of danger and will be back home soon. I have just spoken to him and he is in fine health. Yes, we are unrepentant democrats; but certainly, indiscipline does not constitute democracy.”