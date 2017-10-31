TSVANGIRAI HEALTH,MDC-T Brand Under Threat-Mandaza

By Staff Reporter– Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES Trust) director and political analyst,Ibbo Mandaza,said the continued deterioration of the MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s health was putting the party’s brand at risk.

Tsvangirai was diagnosed with colon cancer last year and since then he has been in and out of the country for health attention.

According to Mandaza, MDC-T should urgently embark on a serious succession debate if they were to protect the brand of the movement which was being eroded.

“Succession is not just in Zanu PF. Why are we not talking about the same in the MDC-T because to me Zanu PF appears to be resolving its succession problem and do we have a similar process in the MDC-T particularly where Morgan and his brand,” Madzaza told people attending a political dialogue meeting in Harare last week.

“ The brand is under threat ,worse still if he does not make it in the next election ,what happens to the opposition and to me it’s a major national factor, unless if you are saying that elections are not important, which is my position , but in the meantime what happens to the opposition,” Mandaza said.

Top MDC-T officials have been gagging members from discussing about the health of Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai has three deputies, Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.