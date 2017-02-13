Tsvangirai In Unity Talks

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said his party is making wide consultations regarding the formation of the grand coalition indicating nothing solid has been put in place yet.

Addressing party members at a meeting held at the provincial party offices in Masvingo , Tsvangirai said his party would maintain a cautious approach towards the formation of the grand coalition. Civic organisations and pro-democracy forces are pushing for the formation of a grand formation expected to challenge President Robert Mugabe ‘s tight grip on power.

Tsvangirai and former Vice President Joice Mujuru are expected to spearhead the formation of the much anticipated coalition. Tsvangirai said it was too early to pre-empty facts on the grand coalition since his party was making the necessary consultations.

“We are eager to work with all democratic forces but at the moment we are in the process of consulting our members and supporters across the country.As such we cannot say much about the coalition,”said Tsvangirai. The former premier added:”There are people who are concerned about the conditions guiding the formation of the coalition. Let me assure you that the MDC will not be neutralised by the formation of the coalition. Nothing like that will happen.We are guided by laid down party principles.”

Former MDC provincial secretary, Tongai Matutu who had deserted the party to join Tendai Biti’s PDP attended the meeting after dumping Biti’s party. “Let us embrace those who are coming back home. It happens in politics and let us work with those who are returning to us.We have to bury our differences and move forward,”said Tsvangirai.