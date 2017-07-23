Tsvangirai is “Unreasonable And Unstrategic,” says Magaisa – Who Is He Fooling?

Wilbert Mukori | “On Thursday, Morgan Tsvangirai’s former advisor, Alex Magaisa attempted a statement claiming that he has been defamed in a ZimEye news article which quotes his own published statement with comments which criticise his former boss, Tsvangirai for being as he claimed, UNREASONABLE AND UNSTRATEGIC,” reported Zimeye.

Magaisa is such a confused individual it is not surprising that he is all over the place on this matter. Is he saying he was defamed, because he did not say Tsvangirai is unreasonable and unstrategic? He has been quoted in other publications suggesting the same sentiment when he was criticizing the opposition’s repeated calls for electoral reforms. Magaisa argued it was not strategic to concentrate on the negative.

It has not occurred to Magaisa, even now with the benefit of hind sight, that there is nothing strategic in contesting elections knowing fully well the result will be rigged. It is dumb!

Magaisa’s time as Morgan Tsvangirai’s adviser is one he himself should be ashamed of to issue his “a thousand apologies” at every opportunity! If he did not advise Tsvangirai to implement the democratic reforms then he was an ass because that what surely the single most important task MDC was supposed to do during the GNU.

If he did advise Tsvangirai to implement the reforms but was ignored, just as Tsvangirai has ignored the same advice from many, many other people including SADC leaders; then Magaisa should have resigned in protest. The matter is so, so important, it was self-deprecating to allow oneself to be even associated with such stupidity.

Magaisa’s name is in the mud and rightly so too!

Tsvangirai and his fellow MDC leaders have failed to implement any reforms since the 2013 rigged elections and are now lining up to contest next year’s election in blatant disregard of their own “No reform, no election!” pledge. They were hoping to create the grand coalition to justify why they are contesting flawed elections again but even this feeble excuse has not materialised.

It is glaringly obvious that they are taking part in next year’s elections knowing that Zanu PF will rig the vote and once again ruthlessly deny the people of Zimbabwe their basic right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country. They know, or should know, the nation is right now sitting on the knife edge of political instability after 37 years of misrule; another rigged election could be the last straw. Tsvangirai & co. do not care the elections will be rigged or about the dire consequences that will follow; all they are after are the few gravy train seats Zanu PF gives away to entice the opposition to contest elections no matter how flawed the process.

But with the opposition totally discredited, President Mugabe is rightly worried that the international community, but especially SADC leaders, would condemn the election as a sham. SADC Leaders know another rigged election in Zimbabwe will worsen the economic and political mess in that country and none of them would not want to be the ones to have endorsed the fraudulent election.

Tsvangirai and his MDC friends have proven beyond all doubt that they are corrupt and incompetent.So, Magaisa calling Tsvangirai “unreasonable and unstrategic”, for whatever reasons, was the smartest and honest thing he has ever said of the man!