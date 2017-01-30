Tsvangirai Jets-Off To Gambia For Barrow Inaugaration

Shyleen Mtandwa | Movement for Democratic Change President, Morgan Tsvangirai, has been invited to newly elected Gambia’s President Adama Barrow’s inauguration, unconfirmed reports indicate.

Writing on twitter, Barrow made the following announcement, “The official Inauguration Ceremony will take place on 18 February 2017 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, the Republic of Gambia.”

Social media reports that veteran opposition politician Tsvangirai will be among the many invited to grace the ceremony, as Gambia transits from despotism to democracy. More to follow…