Tsvangirai Leading Coalition Not Cast In Iron, Says Mujuru

National People’s Party interim president, Joice Mujuru, says there is nothing wrong in becoming the leader of a proposed opposition coalition, which wants to unseat 93 year-old President Robert Mugabe’s government in the 2018 general elections. Mujuru continues to dig in with her bid dismissing the dominant position that Morgan Tsvangirai as the leader with the largest opposition party in Parliament and grassroots structures should be leader.

Speaking at a burial ceremony of her aide’s mother in Zvimba communal lands in Mashonaland West province, Mujuru said her desire to lead the coalition is part of Zimbabwe’s democratization process.

“It’s allowed for someone to wish for something. That’s what democracy is all about. Who said so and so will have to lead an opposition coalition? We are looking for a leader and so it’s allowed for one to show interest in that particular position. People are going to make a decision on this issue and are going to say not you Mister or not you Mrs …”

She noted that it is possible that some people may want to be led by someone with links to the farming community and state security agents.

The former vice president of Zimbabwe is in the process of crafting an opposition coalition with the Movement for Democratic Change formations led by Morgan Tsvangirai and Welshman Ncube ahead of the crucial general elections.

She was expelled from the ruling party for allegedly attempting to unseat President Robert Mugabe using unconstitutional means. Mrs. Mujuru has dismissed these allegations as political machinations of some people who want to succeed President Mugabe.

Two factions are currently fighting for the succession of the president in the ruling Zanu PF party. – VOA