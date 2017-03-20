Tsvangirai Legislator Mobilises Women To Sue The Zanu PF Govt

Shyleen Mtandwa | MDC-T Member of Parliament for Bulawayo East, Tabitha Khumalo, is mobilizing women throughout the country with the aim of suing government for not aligning electoral laws with the new constitution.

The country adopted a new constitution in May 2013, but up to now there are more than 400 laws which government is yet to align with the new charter.

“As women collectively we have a right to take the Government of Zimbabwe to the Constitutional Court demanding implementation of our rights that are enshrined in the constitution,” Khumalo told a local commercial radio station at the weekend during a show to commemorate the belated International Women’s Day.

“We should not beg them to implement the wills of the people and this time we are holding the bull by its horns,” she said.

The International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. This year’s campaign theme was #BeBoldForChange.