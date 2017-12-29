Tsvangirai, MDC Alliance Leaders Under A Serious Security Threat

Ndaba Nhuku | In the MDC T and now, MDC Coalition, security issues are presidential. This is to say the president and his trusted advisor handle and deal with security matters. It is, however, sad to note that the party and Coalition security still remains the most porous department. History always repeats itself. What happened a few years ago should serve as a lesson today. Let it open leadership eyes to what is likely happening.

If we look back a few years when Pearson Mbalekwa was MDCT advisor on Defence and Security he contested and won Zanu PF primaries for Zvishavane Runde Constituency.

When Paul Mavima was PA to Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara he contested and won Zanu PF primaries for Gokwe South.

Prior to Mbalekwa, Engelbert Rugeje was MDCT advisor on Security. He is the new Zanu PF commissar.