Tsvangirai MDC Caught In Nasty Factional Wars

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | In ugly scenes of intra-party violence in the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai a councillor was severely assaulted by angry youths last week.

This followed a heated argument during a provincial meeting as rival camps in the party clashed over the selection of candidates in Masvingo Urban Constituency. Ward four councillor Godfrey Kurauone was beaten up by Masvingo Urban district youth chairperson, Peacemaker Mapope and a group of party youths after he spoke against Takanayi Mureyi an aspiring candidate for the constituency.

Kurauone was assaulted in front of provincial youth chairperson, Philip Chingini who never made an effort to restrain the marauding members. Kurauone took to his heels after the rowdy youths had mobbed him.

Kurauone said he was assaulted and added the party was looking into the matter. “Yes I was assaulted and I am sure the party will deal with the issue via the proper channel,” said Kurauone.

In Masvingo Urban Constituency three aspiring MDC candidates are battling it out for the sole berth to represent the party in the tussle for the parliamentary seat.The three are Mureyi,Boniface Mazarire and Tongai Matutu. Chingini claimed there was a freak altercation between the two party officials.

“Kurauone was not assaulted but there was a minor misunderstanding between the two,” said Chingini. Sources said efforts by party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai to quash factionalism did not materialise last month.