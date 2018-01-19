Tsvangirai Mourns Roy Bennet

Statement : The MDC received, with utter and complete shock,the news of the tragic passing on of our former national Treasurer – General,Roy Bennett,and his wife, Heather,in a helicopter crash in Canada on Thursday,January 18, 2018.

Roy was a resolute and committed fighter for democratic change in Zimbabwe. A founder member of the MDC, Roy was a charismatic and extremely popular grassroots mobiliser who easily connected with both senior and ordinary members of the party.

Pachedu,as he was affectionately known, was a successful commercial farmer in Chimanimani.His work with the local farming communities in Chimanimani district is very well documented and he was also a renowned philanthropist who assisted hundreds of local villagers with school fees for their children and other necessary requirements to look after their families.

Fluent in the Shona language, Pachedu was a colourful and loving character who deeply loved both his party and his country.

Pachedu’s tragic and untimely passing on is extremely painful. Heather stood by Roy through thick and thin and will be sadly missed.

This monumental tragedy is a deep wound that will never heal. May Roy and Heather’s departed souls rest in eternal peace.

MDC: Equal Opportunities for All

Obert Chaurura Gutu

MDC National Spokesperson