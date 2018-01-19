Tsvangirai Mourns Roy Bennet

2

Statement : The MDC received, with utter and complete shock,the news of the tragic passing on of our former national Treasurer – General,Roy Bennett,and his wife, Heather,in a helicopter crash in Canada on Thursday,January 18, 2018.

Roy was a resolute and committed fighter for democratic change in Zimbabwe. A founder member of the MDC, Roy was a charismatic and extremely popular grassroots mobiliser who easily connected with both senior and ordinary members of the party.

Pachedu,as he was affectionately known, was a successful commercial farmer in Chimanimani.His work with the local farming communities in Chimanimani district is very well documented and he was also a renowned philanthropist who assisted hundreds of local villagers with school fees for their children and other necessary requirements to look after their families.

Fluent in the Shona language, Pachedu was a colourful and loving character who deeply loved both his party and his country.

Pachedu’s tragic and untimely passing on is extremely painful. Heather stood by Roy through thick and thin and will be sadly missed.

This monumental tragedy is a deep wound that will never heal. May Roy and Heather’s departed souls rest in eternal peace.

MDC: Equal Opportunities for All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Doctor Future

    The twingoda tingodyiwa ngehowe guy is nomore. Gone and shall be buried with all the loot from diamond sales

  • wekanyi

    For those of us from Chimanimani we appreciate. He made money – which is fine because he was in business – but he also gave much to communities in Chimanimani unlike the looters in Marange who never gave much to the Marange Development Trust despite Kasukuwere’s lies. And in the aftermath of the likes of Munacho Mutezo having grabbed what Pachedu had developed, nothing is happening there any more. Additionally, we know on the admission of Mugabe that 15 billion worth of diamonds vanished into thin air from Marange alone and all he says is they were duped.

    Pachedu even offered to deepen the irrigation dam in Nyanyadzi using his own earth moving equipment (and told the villagers that they did not even have to vote MDC for him to do it) too endure the dam had greater capacity to serve the plots. But fools that they were, they refused saying they will wait for that which would come from ZANU PF. The result is that was never done.That is the story of Zimbabwe of people who stupidly put politics before development.