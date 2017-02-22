Tsvangirai MPs Block Mugabe Birthday Celebration In Parly

AN attempt by Highfield West MP, Psychology Maziwisa (Zanu PF) to force Parliament to wish President Robert Mugabe a happy birthday, was blocked by MDC-T legislators, who said the National Assembly was not a political gathering.

Maziwisa requested that the National Assembly sing and offer a congratulatory message to Mugabe, who turned 93 yesterday, but noisy MDC-T MPs shouted “No! No!” as they objected.

“I rise on a point of order requesting that this House gives a congratulatory message to President Mugabe on his 93rd birthday,” Maziwisa said.

Before he could finish his statement, MDC-T legislators, led by Musikavanhu MP, Prosper Mutseyami, objected, forcing the stand-in Speaker of the National Assembly, Reuben Marumahoko to rule that if the Zanu PF MP wanted Parliament to congratulate the President, he should bring it as a motion.

An attempt by Hurungwe East MP, Sarah Mahoka to have a favourable ruling on the matter failed, as the opposition lawmakers continued to object.

Meanwhile, Chirumanzu-Zibagwe MP, Auxillia Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) yesterday tabled a Home Affairs, Defence and Security Services portfolio committee report on the state of service delivery by the Registrar–General’s department.

In her report, which was supported by MDC-T lawmaker, Gift Chimanikire, Mnangagwa said most Registrar’s Offices countrywide were in a sorry state and staff morale was low.

The report alleged favouritism in the allocation of resources, with Mashonaland West said to be getting more resources than other provinces.

“The core values of the organisation were not being shared among staff, resulting in negative attitudes and poor service delivery to the clients. This impacted negatively on service delivery,” she said. – Newsday