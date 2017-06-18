Tsvangirai, Mugabe’s First Born And Heir – MDC

Staff Reporter| The Morgan Tavangirai led Movement for Democratic Change says their President is the first born child in the line of people to take over from ailing President Robert Mugabe and so the rightful heir to Mugabe’s throne.

The MDC-T Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe said this when he addressed thousands of opposition political party members, predominantly MDC-T, at a National Electoral Reform Agenda rally in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Bhebhe said that when the opposition has to come to power the first rightful person to take over from Mugabe is Tsvangirai who is the pioneer of opposition against Mugabe and so the first born in the hierarchy to Mugabe’s throne.

The unapologetic Bhebhe who spoke in front of other aspiring opposition parties said that National People’s Party President Joyce Mujuru is the second born while MDC President Welshman Ncube is the third born. Further down the ladder of heirs to Mugabe’s throne, Bhebhe placed Transform Zimbabwe’s Jocob Ngarivhume as the forth born and former Tsvngirai’s Secretary General now PDP leader Tendai Biti as the fifth child.

“If a man has five children, there is always a first born and a last born,” he said. “In the race to take over from Mugabe, the first born is Morgan Tsvangirai.”

Other opposition parties have always taken swipe at the MDC-T for continuously adopting the big brother position in the formulation of the opposition coalition.