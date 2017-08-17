Tsvangirai, Mujuru Lost Souls In A Sea Of Political Confusion

By Mazviwanza Shiri |The proliferation of political parties on the Zimbabwean political landscape may appear to be a demonstration of democratic space on the ZANU PF chocked political scene, but far from it. It is certainly going to expunge the opposition’s chances of dislodging the ZANU PF regime from its deep rooted tentacles of power. ZANU PF must be watching with zeal and glee, the disoriented and fragmented efforts of their opponents and smile all the way to an electoral triumph in 2018.

There was a time when Zimbabwe’s hopes were raised. The merger between MDC and Mujuru’s National People’s Party promised to set the political landscape ablaze with possibilities, only to flutter into insignificance before fruition. I am confused at the reason for this. Could it be that both the opposition leaders are so egocentric and conceited not to accommodate the other? Both appear to realize no one can go it alone with the ZANU PF well-oiled electoral machine. Could they be gluttons for ZANU PF’s battery and sickly enjoy seeing the party roam to victory again and again as they sorely cry foul? What is it with Zimbabwe’s opposition parties?

Do they care about the people’s plight and really wish to make meaningful inroads into righting our jaundiced and poisoned political chalice? I don’t think so. A number may see the long drawn brawl currently playing out within ZANU PF and believe the party has irreparable fissures that will militate against their electoral victory. Nothing can be further from the truth. With just one word from the dear leader every member will be whipped into line and ready to fight for victory in the 2018 election.

This is a side show created to draw away attention from the real issues of poverty, deprivation, corruption and incompetency. Come election time, the protagonists will kiss and make up, facing the opposition with a formidable efficiency and well-rehearsed intimidatory tactics that will deliver election victory with military precision. The opposition is lulled and deluded into false sense of security and they will live to regret their crassness. I might be wrong considering the Munangagwa’s poisoning fiasco which many believe are staged theatrics aimed at buying electoral time to benefit the ruling party, but then the opposition must take such occurrences with a pinch of salt.

All opposition parties who have interests of the beloved nation at heart be warned. This is no time for big egos, selfish ambition or false sense of fortitude. It is the time to build bridges of trust in oneness of purpose. It is the time to plan, scheme and forge ahead for the benefit of Zimbabwe citizens, but this has to be done with discern as the wily grand master of deceit is at work dividing, twisting and exploiting weaknesses in the opposition. Some of the parties are planted stooges that are meant to weaken, castrate and emasculate efforts to make Zimbabwe great again. They are bought with cash to provide the Judas kiss that will destroy the opposition and allow ZANU PF to continue to suck our existence into their insatiable lurchers.

May God kindly open the opposition’s eyes, remove the egotistical cataracts obscuring the futuristic sight. The old man is using fellow Zimbabweans as ponies to outplay each other. Was poisoning real or was it staged. Tsvangirai, Mujuru, Muzorewa etc. don’t focus on that. It was just ice cream in a tea cup. Don’t let your focus be diverted. Keep your eyes and ears to the ground. Be vigilant for the ZANU PF machinery will soon be on the roll. It must find us ready to fight with our lives.