Tsvangirai, Mujuru Squabble Over Donor Funds

A fierce storm is allegedly brewing among opposition parties affiliated to the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) amid reports that some members were disgruntled over distribution of resources for various programmes.

The matter nearly spilled out of control during last week’s aborted Nera rally in Chinhoyi when National People’s Party (NPP) youths allegedly confronted their

MDC-T counterparts, accusing them of grabbing the lion’s share of the resources, particularly cash and fuel coupons.

NPP Mashonaland West provincial youth chairperson Shepherd Masotse alleged that youths from his party were being sidelined and denied equal access to Nera resources by MDC-T members.

But MDC-T provincial organising secretary Wilson Makanyaire dismissed the allegations, saying he had used his own resources at the event.

“The youths are creating unnecessary friction. They should come forward and ask where they don’t understand. For the record, no money was released last week as far as I know since the rally didn’t take place. In fact, I used my own resources to fuel my car,” he said.

Sources said the issue was raised during NPP leader Joice Mujuru’s visit to Mashonaland West over the weekend.

But Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro played down the issue, saying Nera was not a profit-making organisation.

“On the question of NPP youths allegedly sidelined by MDC-T youths in organising activities for financial gain, the party is not aware of such complaints. Put simply, Nera is not a profit-making forum, but it’s a grouping of progressive forces. Above all, Nera is not only limited to MDC-T and NPP,” he said.

“For the record, Nera is a self-initiative and self-driven grouping of democrats who survive on the good will of coalescing forces. We believe that where there is a will, there is a way.”