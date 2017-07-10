Tsvangirai Official Charged With Murder

Ray Nkosi | The Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights reports that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has charged Barnabas Mwanaka, a Glenview high-density suburb resident with murder following the death of Talkmore Phiri during clashes which reportedly took place between some ZRP officers and some informal sector traders on 29 June 2017. Mwanaka who is also MDC-T Mbare District Youth Chairperson, was arrested on allegations of murdering a police officer last week on Thursday during a police raid of vendors in Harare’s CBD.

According to the party’s youth wing, Mwanaka was arrested last night and is currently being detained at Harare Central Police Station.

On the 29th June a police officer was seriously injured during skirmishes the police had with vendors in the CBD. The cop later died of the injuries. ZimEye has footage to demonstrate that the police officer died as a result of an accident after being run over by another ZRP truck. The video even shows the cop being lifted up into the second truck which was following on. A LIVEBLAST program follows…