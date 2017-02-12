Tsvangirai Only Opposition In Zimbabwe – Prof. Moyo

Ray Nkosi | In a rare show of praise for the Morgan Tsvangirai led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Professor Jonathan Moyo says it is the only viable opposition in the country.

Moyo a senior minister in President Robert Mugabe’s government took to twitter to write, “A grand coalition in Zim is by definition untenable because there are many opposition individuals but only one real opposition party, MDC-T!”

Some of the opposition parties over the weekend sealed another coalition deal, uniting under Coalition Of Democrats (CODE), at a function held in the capital, Harare.

Tsvangirai has been on a nationwide tour in which he consulted party structures on whether the MDC should enter into a coalition with other opposition parties, coming out with a resounding yes. The veteran opposition leader has also insisted that he be coalition leader since he leads the biggest party.