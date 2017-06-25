Tsvangirai Only To Lead Opposition Coalition

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | As the hopes of the much anticipated formation of the grand coalition continue to vanish, MDC Vice President, Elias Mudzuri has said only party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai is the real face of opposition politics.

Mudzuri all but poured cold water on the prospects of the much touted coalition when he said other opposition parties should join Tsvangirai in the formation of the coalition.

Mudzuri made the remarks at a party event held at Zimuto Siding in Masvingo North Constituency last week. MDC stalwarts argue former Vice President Joice Mujuru is a “pole turtle politician” who is a product of President Robert Mugabe’s whims.

On the other hand National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru, claims that Tsvangirai lacks the charisma and the war credentials to lead the coalition.

However, Mudzuri did not mince his words, he categorically said Tsvangirai had the character and resilience to lead the united force against Mugabe and Zanu PF.

Mudzuri said Mugabe was quaking in his boots over the anticipated formation of a Tsvangirai led coalition. “Tsvangirai is going to lead the coalition and other parties are coming in to complement his efforts. The Tsvangirai Brand is popular among the electorate.So we are saying Tsvangirai is the face of change in Zimbabwe,” said Mudzuri.

The former mayor of the City of Harare indicated the MDC was fully aware of the presence of phoney Mugabe elements posing as opposition leaders. “We will never betray the people’ s struggle for real change. The only opposition figure Mugabe is wary of is non other than Tsvangirai himself,” said Mudzuri.

Tsvangirai has been described as a power drunk leader by some opposition leaders.

Political analysts say the two splits that rocked the MDC in 2005 and 2014 highlight Tsvangirai’ s unwillingness to tolerate dissenting opinions.