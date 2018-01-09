Tsvangirai Pens History As He Quits Politics

By Langton Ncube|MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai said he was writing a book that chronicles his political carrier.

The opposition leader who has hinted his retirement owing to ill health said the book he wanted to write would profile the journey he travelled, starting from his leadership at the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) to the time he joined the political fray.

“You, the people, have travelled with me a journey that had its own tribulations. Yet it was also a journey in which we worked hard and achieved so much together. I am in the process of writing a book that is set to be a collective national treasure on the great things we have achieved together over the years in our journey of service and sacrifice,” Tsvangirai said in his New year message.

The book according to the MDC-T leader would also narrate events leading to his assumption of the post of secretary general of the ZCTU during a congress in 1988 in Gweru.

“Beyond what we have achieved together, we ought to leave a lasting legacy where the baton can be changed peacefully, in a tranquil and cordial atmosphere of unity and togetherness,” he said.