Terrence Mawawa| Scores of church leaders and pastors held a prayer meeting for embattled MDC Leader Morgan Tsvangirai at Harvest House in Harare yesterday.

The pastors and church leaders declared the cancer of the colon ‘demon’ would be defeated.

Tsvangirai is battling cancer of the colon and there is speculation that his health is deteriorating.

However, Tsvangirai’ s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka has refuted claims that the former Prime Minister’ s health is deteriorating.