Tsvangirai Promises US$100Billion Economy

By Lione Saungweme| Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Morgan Tsvangirai has promised Zimbabweans a US$100Billion economy five years after his party gains power. Speaking at a rally jam-packed with MDC-T supporters in Gweru last week, the former Prime Minister Tsvangirai stressed that the work of rebuilding the economy was first priority.

“With the mandate of the people, we will build a US$100Billion economy five years after getting into office,” said Tsvangirai to a 5 000 capacity crowd at Mkoba Stadium.

All national elections since the formation of the MDC-T, the party’s manifestos have always highlighted the need to repair the economy. However the mooted coalition, whose leadership is yet to be agreed amongst opposition parties, has not yet come up with a common stance on the ways of resuscitating the battered economy.

“The legacy of Zanu PF pronounces itself in violence, destruction and that Zanu PF has destroyed the economic infrastructure of this country, said Tsvangirai.

Asked whether a US$100Billion economy was feasible economist Dr Tapiwa Mashakada said, “Why not?

This is the maths. The current Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is US$15Billion. At double digit growth in five years, we expect a GDP of $55Billion. If you add informal sector GDP at $25Billion, five-year diaspora remittances at $10Billion, Foreign Direct Investment at $8Billion, capital inflows from NGOs and embassies, it becomes easy to see that it is possible.

I have not even talked about leveraging of domestic natural resources or recoveries from corruption and externalized funds. Think big, think difference.”

Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, defines GDP as a monetary measure of all goods and services produced in a period (quarterly or yearly).