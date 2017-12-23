Tsvangirai Puts Mwonzora To Order

Morgan Tsvangirai | The statement published in the Newsday of today purportedly under my authority but issued by our Secretary General is unfortunate, misleading and grossly false. I would like to state categorically that the MDC-T entered into an electoral alliance agreement in good faith with its partners on August 5 2017. That agreement includes seat allocation and is binding on all parties.

The MDC-T Election Directorate will issue guidelines on candidate selection for seats allocated to it, and such guidelines are yet to be issued out.

The agreement is informed by our National Council resolutions of December 2016 and August 2017 and cannot therefore be rescinded by a personal opinion of a leader. The National Council, the supreme decision making body in between Congresses, has been appraised at every turn on the negotiations with our Alliance Partners. In addition our Secretary General or any other leader other than the President has no authority to speak on matters pertaining to the Alliance unless authorised to so by myself and such authority was not given to him.

I would like to assure our partners and the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, who demanded this unity during my national tour in January 2017, that the alliance, which is the only hope to secure change in this country, is intact and not under threat from any quarter.

Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

MDC Alliance President

