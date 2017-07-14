Tsvangirai Remains Bed Ridden

Staff Reporter | Ailing MDCT leader Morgan Tsvangirai who party members expected to be discharged from a Johannesburg private hospital today, has remained hospitalised with unconfirmed rumours of deteriorating health.

Impeccable sources close to the opposition leader told ZimEye.com that Tsvangirai may stay a little bit longer in the hospital ( name withheld) on the insistence of the doctors.

It could not immediately be ascertained from the sources what Tsvangirai is currently being attended on but the opposition leader has been battling with a cancer for a number of years now.