Tsvangirai Says No To Grace Mugabe

Obert Gutu | Zimbabwe is a sovereign republic and not a monarchy.Recent remarks by

Grace Mugabe to the effect that President Robert Mugabe should appoint or nominate his successor seem to suggest that a Mugabe

dynasty must be created.Whilst the MDC is not concerned about the internal squabbling and vicious factional fights within the crumbling

Zanu PF regime,we have got every reason to get worried and seriously concerned when attempts are being openly made to create a Mugabe dynasty.

It is part of Zimbabwe’s documented political history that Robert Mugabe,at the helm of both his crumbling party,Zanu PF and the bankrupt Zanu PF regime that he fronts,is personally and directly responsible for trashing the national economy through decades of

misguided and ruinous economic policies that have led to the virtual collapse of the formal economy.By openly encouraging and condoning corruption in high places,Mugabe is directly responsible for creating the debilitating culture of rampant and insipid corruption that is now endemic in all facets of Zimbabwean life.

As a social democratic political party,the MDC will never,ever condone the creation of a Mugabe political dynasty or any other family dynasty for that matter.As a sovereign republic,Zimbabwe should be governed by a legitimate and responsible administration that is elected by the people in free and fair elections,in accordance with the dictates of

our national Constitution.In this respect,therefore,we are in full agreement with the statement that was issued by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in which they are calling for the arrest of Grace Mugabe for telling Mugabe to appoint a successor.Not too long ago,some very senior leaders of the ZNLWVA were

arrested for making the exact utterances as those made by Grace Mugabe.

As we approach the 2018 harmonised elections,the MDC would like to emphasize the need for the holding of free and fair elections to enable the people of Zimbabwe to choose a government that is legitimate and democratic.We will not tolerate the notion that Robert Mugabe,somehow,has got a God – given and sacred role to appoint whoever is going to be the next President of Zimbabwe.Indeed,Zimbabwe is not Robert Mugabe and Robert Mugabe is not Zimbabwe.

The people of Zimbabwe have suffered through decades of Zanu PF misrule,unchecked corruption and rampant abuse of their fundamental human rights and liberties.Zimbabweans deserve to live in a peaceful,democratic and law – abiding state in which the government of the day does not terrorize them and clamp down on their Constitutional rights such as freedom of assembly,freedom of expression and freedom

of association.

MDC : EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL

OBERT CHAURURA GUTU

MDC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON