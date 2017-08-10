Tsvangirai Says “Sally Dura Is Fraudulent”

Staff Reporter | Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has described former employee Sally Dura as being fraudulent in her $108 000 claim against his party.

In a wide ranging media interview Monday, Tsvangirai said that Dura’s claims which saw the Messenger of Court clean the party’s Harvest House offices in Harare were not properly executed and the party is challenging the move in the High Court. “That was a fraud,” screamed Tsvangirai in the interview.

“Because first and foremost, the fraud part you can go and get it from the lawyers. We were actually in the High Court about the manner in which that was executed. We have gone to the High Court to say it was not procedural,” said Tsvangirai battling to explain the fraud allegations against Dura.

“In the fact that Sally Dura; we don’t owe Sally Dura that kind of money. Sally Dura executed the thing, not (former MDC director-general Toendepi) Shonhe. It’s Shonhe and 15 others. So how do you come out of the 15 and say I am going to make a claim? You know, the execution of that exercise was not procedural. So we have gone to court, and there was a hearing the other day on the procedure in which this matter was heard,” he said. “So hopefully it’s going to be concluded so that our property can be returned.”

Tsvangirai went further to dispel media reports that the party had since closed the Harvest House offices and operating from his Highlands home as a result of the loss of office furniture and equipment.

“No, no, no, there is no truth in that. I was just in Harvest House, the press conference was held here. The other day, when was this, the meeting with the Mashonaland East provincial assembly. We are going there on Wednesday for the standing committee. It’s convenient for me, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that we have shut down Harvest House. All the officers are operating from Harvest House, so what is the problem?” Asked how the staff were operating without furniture in the offices, Tsvangirai insisted that all was well in the offices. “Ah come on. How do they work there when there is no furniture? You go there and find out whether those people who are working there have furniture or not. The MDC-T is battling to stop the sale of the attached furniture.

Harvest House was reduced to an empty hall after the Sheriff of the High Court cleared all the office furniture, computers, printers and other goods to recover the $108 000 in labour damages the party owes to Dura. On Tuesday, MDC-T, through Mwonzora and Associates, filed a court application for rescission of the default judgment that registered Ms Dura’s arbitral award.