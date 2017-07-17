Tsvangirai Sends Get Well Message to Grace Mugabe Following Accident

Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC party has sent get well soon messages to First Lady Grace Mugabe following her accident at the weekend.

The party’s Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora announced at the Kuwadzana rally on Sunday saying he wishes Grace a speedy recovery.

The meeting was organised by the party’s vice president, Nelson Chamisa

Announced Mwonzora, “first I want to say to Grace Mugabe get well soon; We may not be very much aware of what happened as a party besides what we have read in the media.

“Grace Mugabe must live long to see a new Zimbabwe under MDC as the winds of change are blowing. Come 2018 we want Grace to be fit and assist Mugabe to vote for Tsvangirai as he would be old and unable to vote by himself.”