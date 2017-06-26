Tsvangirai Signs Another MOU With Ngarivhume

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) will this week become the third political outfit to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Movement Democratic Change led by former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Jacob Ngarivhume confirmed the development saying they have completed deliberations with the MDC T.

“We are set to sign a memorandum of understanding with the MDC T this week but we can’t go into detail about the MOU,” said Ngarivhume.

Political stakeholders in the country are optimistic on the chances of a coalition of opposition parties against the ruling Zanu PF in the 2018 general elections.

Speaking at a Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition public meeting last week, Edwin Mushoriwa of MDC led by Profesor Welshman Ncube said a coalition is needed for the opposition to dislodge Zanu PF from power.

“Coalitions are important for us as MDC because we have learnt from our past mistakes. We have no option but to work together. If Mugabe wins again come 2018, history will judge us. We need to work together and resuscitate this economy” said Mushoriwa.

Norton legislator Themba Mliuswa called for the inclusion of all political stakeholders including religious leaders.

“There is need to include everyone in this coalition matrix, I am a legislator who won independently and I haven’t been called to discuss anything to do with the coalition, we need to include everyone including bishops and other religious leaders” said the outspoken legislator.

Jacob Mafume of People Democratic Party (PDP) reinforced the importance of a coalition arrangement saying Zanu PF stands no chance against a united opposition.

“Mugabe and Zanu PF have decayed and we should bury them as a combined force come 2018” said Mafume.

MDC-T has previously signed MOUs with Joice Mujuru’s NPP and MDC led by Prof Welshman Ncube.

According to Harare Central legislator who is also MDC-T’s Secretary for elections, Murisi Zwizwai said MOUs mark the beginning of negotiation process for potential coalition agreement. -263 Chat